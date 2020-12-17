Prestage employees give Bikes to Tykes

Just a couple of weeks ago, Prestage Foods of Iowa employees in Eagle Grove decided they wanted to do something to make a difference locally. That’s when Robert Lamirande, Kevin Page, and Bob Cooper started asking their fellow employees to make a monetary donation, be it big or small, so that they could purchase bikes for area children for Christmas through the Wright County Upper Des Moines Opportunity (UDMO) Bikes for Tykes program.

The employees opened their hearts and wallets, quickly donating more than $2,500 to the campaign. Prestage Foods donated an additional $750.