“I will do my best...to help other people at all times...” is part of the Boy Scout Creed. As a 12-year member of the BSA Boy Scout Troop 1059 of Eagle Grove (and another year as assistant leader), Mark Dawson has done many good deeds, his most recent being this past Saturday, Nov. 28. He spent his final day at home, before heading out to basic training with the U.S. Marine Corps, collecting toys for local children in need this holiday season.

