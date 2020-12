According to the Community Blood Center website, 4.5 million Americans need a blood transfusion each year. Someone needs blood every two seconds. An average of one in seven people who enter the hospital need blood. Think about these staggering numbers for a minute. Now think about the fact that only 10 percent of eligible blood donors actually donate.

