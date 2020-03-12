The journey of pregnancy with COVID

The journey of pregnancy with COVID

Published by editor on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:23am

2020 started off as an amazing year for Drew and Alyssa Dooley. At the end of February, they found out they were going to be parents to a fourth child. They were thrilled and ready to see what the next nine months would bring, but what it brought just a couple of weeks later- the COVID pandemic, was definitely not what they were expecting.

“With COVID-19 being a novel virus, I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” said Alyssa. “ I just knew I would do everything I could to keep myself and my family from getting it.”

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Eagle Grove Eagle

The Eagle Grove Eagle
P.O. Box 6
314 West Broadway
Eagle Grove, IA 50533
Phone: 1-515-448-4745
FAX: 1-515-448-3182
Email: news@eaglegroveeagle.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.